Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz Have a Dual Autograph Card to Chase
On the heels of Carlos Alcaraz's remarkable 5-set, comeback victory over World Number 1 Jannik Sinner, the two World Number 2's, Alcaraz and Women's Singles Champ Coco Gauff, are joining forces on a Topps NOW card commemorating their incredible victories at Roland Garros.
RELATED: Carlos Alcaraz Card Prices Heating Up
The Topps NOW release, which came out on Sunday, shows both champions in celebration. The on-demand card will be available until June 11 at 9:45 EST.
RELATED: Carlos Alcaraz 1/1 Card at Auction During French Open
Gauff, the American tennis superstar, has now added this Roland Garros crown to her 2023 US Open title. Only 21 years old, she has the chance to put together one of the greatest American tennis careers of all-time. While Gauff has yet to make it past the fourth round at Wimbledon, her confidence is skyhigh, and either way, she should head to the US Open as one of the favorites to win the whole thing.
Alcaraz, meanwhile, gave the sports world a match for the ages, along with Jannik Sinner. The five-set marathon was simply electric, and has tennis fans and collectors thinking they may just have an all-time rivalry emerging before their eyes. Alcaraz is 22, and despite the win on the clay, will be an underdog to Sinner again at both Wimbledon and the US Open. That said, his cards and Gauff's are on the rise, and it will be interesting to see what kind of print run this Topps NOW release generates on the heels of two great Finals performances from two great, young champions.
Collectors who purchase the base version of this card will potentially receive a variety of parallels and short prints. Foil parallels are numbered to 50, 25, 10, 5, and a 1-of-1 FoilFractor. The Orange Foil numbered to 25 could create a fun color match with the famous clay of Roland Garros.
RELATED: Rafael Nadal’s “La Decima” Racquet from 2017 French Open Heads To Auction
In addition to the parallels, Gauff and Alcaraz have signed dual autograph cards numbered to 5 and 1, the first time this pair of superstars will have dual auto cards. These rare offerings will be issued through redemptions in the upcoming release.