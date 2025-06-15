Mark Messier's 1980 rookie "error" card has seen a significant jump in is value since 2022.

Demand Soars for the 1980 O-Pee-Chee Mark Messier “Shoots Right” Error Card
When it comes to one of the hobby's most coveted hockey cards, the 1980 O-Pee-Chee #289 Mark Messier “Shoots Right” error-back rookie card continues to draw the demand of many higher-end hockey collectors. The card, which is an O-Pee-Chee issue, features a rare printing error, is produced in much smaller quantities than that of its Topps counterpart, and is highly sought after especially in higher-graded conditions such as a PSA 9 and PSA 10.
PSA population and pricing reports show that there are only 46 PSA 10s and just under 350 PSA 9s, making this card one of the most elusive modern-era rookie cards in the modern era. Not only is the PSA 10 version of this card elusive, but it’s also seen a significant jump in value in recent years. For example, a June 2nd, 2020, sale yielded $4,000 whereas a May 30th, 2025, sale yielded $10,800. For those of you keeping track at home, that’s an increase of 2.7x or $6,800.
When it comes to the PSA 9 version of this card, the market has reacted in similar fashion. For example, a May 15th, 2020, sale yielded $575 whereas a June 7th, 2025, sale yielded $1,025. For those of you keeping track at home, that’s an increase of $450 compared to the same period 5 years earlier.
The raw, ungraded version has also since its value jump in recent years. In September 2023, for example, the card was selling for $48 but as of early-2025, its value has climbed to $122.50, which reflects an increase of 155%, illustrating the rising demand among collectors for all versions of this super rare error card.
The 1980 O-Pee-Chee Mark Messier “Shoots Right” error-back rookie card continues to remain one of the most sought-after and legendary pieces for any higher-end hockey collector. As demand for uniquely distinguished cards, similar to this one show no sign of slowing down, it’s long-term market prospects remain highly favorable especially since it’s value has climbed roughly 100% across its raw versions, its PSA 9 versions, and its PSA 10 versions since 2022.