Collectibles On SI

Demand Soars for the 1980 O-Pee-Chee Mark Messier “Shoots Right” Error Card

Mark Messier's 1980 rookie "error" card has seen a significant jump in is value since 2022.

Matt Schilling

Rangers Mark Messier is handed the Stanley Cup
Rangers Mark Messier is handed the Stanley Cup / Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

When it comes to one of the hobby's most coveted hockey cards, the 1980 O-Pee-Chee #289 Mark Messier “Shoots Right” error-back rookie card continues to draw the demand of many higher-end hockey collectors. The card, which is an O-Pee-Chee issue, features a rare printing error, is produced in much smaller quantities than that of its Topps counterpart, and is highly sought after especially in higher-graded conditions such as a PSA 9 and PSA 10.

1980 O-PEE-CHEE Mark Messier | ERROR-BACK SAYS SHOOTS RIGHT
1980 O-PEE-CHEE Mark Messier | ERROR-BACK SAYS SHOOTS RIGHT / https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/hockey-cards/1980-o-pee-chee/mark-messier/322364?g=9#g=10

RELATED: How Otto Graff Created the Ultimate Custom Hockey Card Set

PSA population and pricing reports show that there are only 46 PSA 10s and just under 350 PSA 9s, making this card one of the most elusive modern-era rookie cards in the modern era. Not only is the PSA 10 version of this card elusive, but it’s also seen a significant jump in value in recent years. For example, a June 2nd, 2020, sale yielded $4,000 whereas a May 30th, 2025, sale yielded $10,800. For those of you keeping track at home, that’s an increase of 2.7x or $6,800.

RELATED: The Most Expensive Hockey Card Of All Time Doesn't Exist Anymore

1980 O-PEE-CHEE Mark Messier | ERROR-BACK SHOOTS RIGHT
1980 O-PEE-CHEE Mark Messier | ERROR-BACK SHOOTS RIGHT / https://www.psacard.com/priceguide/hockey-card-values/1980-o-pee-chee/1590

When it comes to the PSA 9 version of this card, the market has reacted in similar fashion. For example, a May 15th, 2020, sale yielded $575 whereas a June 7th, 2025, sale yielded $1,025. For those of you keeping track at home, that’s an increase of $450 compared to the same period 5 years earlier.

RELATED: PSA's Most Graded Hockey Cards and Their Prices

1980 O-PEE-CHEE Mark Messier | ERROR-BACK SHOOTS RIGHT (PSA 9)
1980 O-PEE-CHEE Mark Messier | ERROR-BACK SHOOTS RIGHT (PSA 9) / https://www.fanaticscollect.com/fixed/759dc8c6-116e-11f0-8674-06cb21f8fb21

The raw, ungraded version has also since its value jump in recent years. In September 2023, for example, the card was selling for $48 but as of early-2025, its value has climbed to $122.50, which reflects an increase of 155%, illustrating the rising demand among collectors for all versions of this super rare error card.

Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier laugh during the closing ceremonies at Rexall Place
Apr 6, 2016; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier laugh during the closing ceremonies at Rexall Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images / Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

The 1980 O-Pee-Chee Mark Messier “Shoots Right” error-back rookie card continues to remain one of the most sought-after and legendary pieces for any higher-end hockey collector. As demand for uniquely distinguished cards, similar to this one show no sign of slowing down, it’s long-term market prospects remain highly favorable especially since it’s value has climbed roughly 100% across its raw versions, its PSA 9 versions, and its PSA 10 versions since 2022.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES:

Published |Modified
Matt Schilling
MATT SCHILLING

Passionate sports card collector and writer based in Queens, NY. Lifelong fan of the New York Mets, Jets, and Rangers. Covering sports cards and collectibles with deep industry knowledge and enthusiasm, while bringing a fresh perspective to the ever-evolving hobby world on http://SI.com/collectibles.

Home/News