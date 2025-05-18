Dylan Crews Jaw-Dropping 1/1 Superfractor Pulled
The baseball card industry all took notice yesterday when the Washington Nationals rookie phenom, Dylan Crews, rookie Superfractor was pulled. This beauty of a card was pulled out of 2025 Bowman baseball box, by Steel City Collectibles, and serves as one of Crews’s best cards to date.
Dylan Crews was the first position player drafted in the 2023 MLB draft, and the second overall pick, only behind his LSU teammate, Paul Skenes. Crews has lived up to the hype so far and has been producing more this season for the Nationals. He currently has a .187 batting average with 5 home runs, 11 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases. As he looks to increase the batting average and hit with more consistency, most fans would agree that he is one of the Nationals franchise outfielders.
Comparing this card to any others may be tough since most 2023 draft picks are not a consistent starter like Crews is, however, we can look at past Bowman Superfractors and their current sales prices to gauge where Crews may be over time.
Oneil Cruz 2022 Bowman Chrome Rookie Superfractor /1 - $1,850 (Raw)
Oneil Cruz is an athletic specimen that many fans, and even scouts, have never seen anyone like before. This card was sold in January of 2023, for $1,850, which is a solid comparison in terms of timing because that would have been early in his career, similar to Crews.
Ronald Acuna Jr. 2018 Bowman Chrome Superfractor /1 - $12,225 (BGS 9.5)
Acuna’s Bowman Superfractor serves as an important sign of how a card market can respond to consistency and electric play early on in a career. This card sold for over $12,000 back in 2023, when Acuna was still tearing up the field, even five years after his rookie year. Since then, Acuna has run into different injury issues, battled inconsistency, and has seen a small decline in performance, but Dylan Crews would still love to reach “prime Acuna market numbers”.
Jasson Dominguez 2021 Bowman Chrome Prospects Superfractor /1 - $5,000 (Raw)
Although the New York Yankees card market (and market in general) is massive compared to the Nationals, this card may be the closest comparable card to Dylan Crews’s. Also being a young star and an outfielder, Jasson Dominguez took a few years to make it into the big leagues, but now seems to have gained his footing as an everyday starter. This card sold two years after the product release for $5,000.
As for Steel City Collectibles and the incredible pull of Dylan Crews’s Bowman Rookie Superfractor, this card should be sitting around $2,000-$8,000 (raw), depending on the sale date, time period, and consistency of Crews. These Superfractors serve as an invaluable piece of history, not only symbolizing an athletes milestone, but a grail in the baseball card industry.