TJ Watt and Jaire Alexander Drive Headlines, But What About their Cards
From holdouts to surprise releases, the NFL offseason has been far from boring this week. In top NFL news, Pittsburgh Steelers star edge rusher T.J. Watt is holding out and skipping mandatory minicamp. Additionally, the Green Bay Packers just cut ties with Jaire Alexander. And collectors? They’re watching and waiting - but not necessarily buying.
T.J. Watt: The Undervalued Superstar?
The news: Watt is officially holding out amid continued stalled contract talks with Pittsburgh. While possible fines are on the horizon, the larger question is whether this signals a long-term standoff — or a short-term flex.
The card impact: Watt’s rookie cards (2017 Prizm, Optic, Select, Contenders) have always been relatively cheap given his on-field dominance. This is generally true with defensive players in football card collecting. Even going back to some of the greats, like Lawrence Taylor - their on-field performance, even when legendary, doesn’t come close to matching offensive players of equal talents, especially quarterbacks, Even Watt’s Silver Prizm PSA 10 hovers in the $100–150 range which is a far cry from an equally impactful quarterbacks card.
Why he’s a buy: While defensive stars don’t get as much hobby love, Watt is a Hall of Famer in the making. If this holdout leads to a new deal or inspires another monster season, collectors may want to take this opportunity now to snag his cards while they remain fairly affordable.
Cards to watch:
• 2017 Prizm Silver RC (PSA 10)
• 2017 Optic Holo
• Any on-card auto / low-numbered parallel
Jaire Alexander: Cut, But Not Counted Out
The news: Alexander’s release shocked Packers fans and most of the NFL. A cap space casualty, he’s still one of the best man corners in football…when healthy.
The card impact: His 2018 rookie cards (Prizm, Optic, Select) never saw much demand, and that hasn’t changed… yet. This is fairly common for his peers as well, as modern day defensive backs don’t typically bring a premium.
Why he’s a sleeper buy: If he lands with a contender (Cowboys? Ravens?), and returns to Pro Bowl form, his card market could pop — especially in low-pop parallels and auto variations.
Cards to watch:
• 2018 Prizm Silver RC
• Field Level Select parallels
• Rookie Autos (Contenders, Limited)
Why It Matters for Collectors
NFL and sports news cycles create temporary windows of attention. If you're looking to ride these waves, you have to pay attention and move quickly, because sometimes, that’s all a player needs for a short-term spike in card prices — even if it doesn’t last.
Just ask anyone who flipped Baker Mayfield rookies during his Rams stint.
But the smart collectors don’t just chase hype - they buy when no one’s looking — and sell when everyone is. When you wait for hype, your typically already behind.
Right now, both Watt and Alexander sit at that sweet spot: trending names with card markets that haven’t reacted yet.
Final Thought
The offseason isn’t just smoke, mirrors and speculation. It’s one of the few times the football cards hobby overlaps with NFL headlines. If you’re watching closely, these moments are where smart buys and collections are made.