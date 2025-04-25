Travis Hunter Provides New Opportunity for Trevor Lawrence Card Market
It's not something that's been said often, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are the talk of the NFL. The rebuilding AFC South team made the biggest headlines on the opening night of the 2025 NFL Draft, trading up to select potential two-way superstar Travis Hunter. Hunter not only projects to be a top talent on both sides of the ball, he could become appointment viewing, and launch Jacksonville into a a different stratosphere when it comes to national attention and recognition. He recently appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated.
The Jaguars rebuild, refresh, rebrand - is here. Armed with new weapons and helped by a new Head Coach, quarterback Trevor Lawrence has the chance himself to take his game, and his team, to the next level. Are his cards worth a look as the spotlight turns to Jacksonville?
As I wrote in a piece from mid-March, it's not too long ago that Trevor Lawrence was one of the darlings of The Hobby. Considered a generational talent, the top overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft had some massive top-end card sales as recently as 2023. On March 29 of that year, Lawrence's 2021 Panini National Treasures Platinum Patch Auto 1/1 sold for over $250,000 (having also sold for $336,000 in August 2022).
In July of 2023, a 2021 Panini Prizm Trevor Lawrence Black Finite RC 1/1 sold for $150,000. But the can't-miss prospect has not quite hit. He's shown flashes, particularly early in his career, but the consistency has not yet been there.
Of course, some of that is situational. Lawrence's supporting cast has not been particularly good, there's been a ton of turnover on roster and on staff (new Head Coach Liam Coen will be Lawrence's fourth since 2021). It's felt like a slog at times in Jacksonville, and it can be easy to forget that Lawrence is still only 25 years old.
Only a year after the six-figure sales listed above, Lawrence's card market has not kept up. Over the last year, the largest Trevor Lawrence sale, per Card Ladder, is $16,470 for a 2021 Panini Contenders Super Bowl Ticket Auto 1/1.
His PSA 9 National Treasures Patch Auto /99 sold for just over $11,000 in August of last year. Sales for this card at the same grade have ranged from $44,000 - $4,000 from August 2022 to November 2024.
Still, Lawrence is a quarterback now extremely well-positioned for a turnaround. Brian Thomas Jr. showed out with a phenomenal rookie campaign. The team has made solid improvements in free agency. And now, Travis Hunter has arrived, fully confident that he can help lead a new future in Jacksonville.
New Head Coach Liam Coen was instrumental in helping Baker Mayfield rediscover his best form with Tampa Bay. Since Mayfield joined the Buccaneers, his Card Ladder rate of growth is +136.96%. Could Trevor Lawrence, buoyed by the arrival of a new coach and a new star in Travis Hunter, be set to do something similar?