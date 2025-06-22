This Thing of Ours, Collecting The Sopranos
When The Sopranos debuted on HBO in 1999, it didn’t just change television—it sparked a cultural phenomenon. More than 25 years later, it remains essential viewing, and its influence stretches far beyond the screen. For collectors, The Sopranos offers a rich underworld of memorabilia tied to the show’s unforgettable cast of characters. From autographed cards to Funko Pop! figures, here's your guide to building a killer collection with some of the classic characters.
Tony Soprano — The Don of Collecting (James Gandolfini)
As the mob boss with a psychiatrist and a panic disorder, Tony Soprano was a complicated, charismatic, and endlessly compelling figure. James Gandolfini’s performance earned him legendary status—and turned anything associated with the late actor into collectible gold.
What to collect: A die-hard Yankees fan, Gandolfini appeared on the 2004 Donruss Elite “Fans of the Game” subset. A signed version will set you back about 1500 clams.
Dr. Melfi — Therapy, Trauma, and Trading Cards (Lorraine Bracco)
As Tony’s therapist, Dr. Jennifer Melfi brought nuance and depth to conversations about mental health—even with the most unlikely of patients. Lorraine Bracco’s calm intensity anchored some of the show’s most complex scenes.
What to collect: Fans of the actress can pick up a 2023 Leaf Continuum Pop Century 3/10 auto graded CGC 10 for under $100.
Christopher Moltisanti — Cleaver Cuts and Cardboard Dreams (Michael Imperioli)
Tony’s volatile protégé and aspiring screenwriter, Chris was equal parts loyal soldier and self-destructive artist. Michael Imperioli gave him raw emotion and dark comedy in equal measure.
What to collect: While you could pick up cheaper options, his 2019 Leaf Pop Century “Classic Roles” in PSA 10 is available for around $300.
Paulie Walnuts — The Wing-Tipped Wonder (Tony Sirico)
A true old-school wiseguy, Paulie brought brutal loyalty, bizarre superstitions, and an endless supply of quotable lines. Tony Sirico’s flair—especially his signature hairstyle—made him an instant fan favorite.
What to collect: Sirico made an appearance in the 2015 Panini Donruss Americana set. With multiple versions, you can pick up a base raw card for under $175.
Carmela Soprano — Mob Wife, Luxe Life (Edie Falco)
Strong-willed, stylish, and morally conflicted, Carmela was the emotional center of the Soprano family. Edie Falco’s layered performance gave us a character as memorable as Tony himself.
What to collect: Falco appeared with the rest of the cast in the 2005 Inkworks Sopranos set, but another cool collectible is a signed Carmela Soprano Funko Pop! for around $200.
And don’t worry about the rest of the cast—we didn’t “forget about it.” We’ll explore more of the Sopranos crew in a future article to help you continue your collecting.