Pirates Prospect Drawing High Praise From Scouts
Baseball America’s Geoff Pontes has had almost a full year of evaluating the 2025 MLB Draft class — and he believes Konnor Griffin stands above the rest. After two weeks of evaluations in Florida, Pontes declared the Pittsburgh Pirates prospect has "the highest upside of any player in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft class — including Roki Sasaki."
The bold statement places Griffin, an electric two-way talent, ahead of even the most hyped names in baseball. While Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki is considered by most news outlets to be the top prospect in MLB, Griffin’s explosive athleticism, advanced hitting approach, and elite defensive potential in center field obviously have scouts buzzing. Griffin is currently rated 43rd in MLB.com's list of top prospects, but the 18-year-old will have ample time in the minor leagues to improve that rating.
A standout at Jackson Prep (Mississippi), Griffin has drawn comparisons to Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. for his five-tool potential. His 6’4", 205-pound frame, plus speed, and burgeoning power make him a nightmare matchup—whether at the plate, on the bases, or in the outfield. The Pirates gave Griffin a $6.5 million signing bonus, indicating their confidence in his development.
Griffin had limited spring training action this year, hitting .143 in only 12 plate appearances. He did show off his clutch ability and prodigious power with a go-ahead HR in the 9th inning in a game against the Orioles. It was a promising start to the young shortstop's career in a Pirates uniform.
For the Pirates, who hold the sixth overall pick in this year's draft, Griffin’s rise could present a franchise-altering decision. Pontes’ endorsement adds fuel to the debate: Is he the best bet to become the face of Pittsburgh’s next wave of prospects?
One thing is certain: The Konnor Griffin hype train has left the station.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates