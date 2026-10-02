The Best Young Defensive Midfielders to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode—Ranked

A strong defensive midfielder can completely change the way your Career Mode team functions in EA FC 27.

They provide protection in front of the defense, win the ball back and give your more attacking players the freedom to push forward.

We’ve focused on young players aged 23 or under with an in-game value below $40 million, meaning some of the more expensive prospects—including Ayyoub Bouaddi, Kobbie Mainoo, Aleksandar Pavlović and Elliot Anderson—don’t make the cut.

Honorable Mentions

Romeo Lavia is a Career Mode gem. | Alexander Canillas/MB Media/Getty Images

Before we get into the top 10, a handful of other young defensive midfielders are also worth considering. Leon Avdullahu at Hoffenheim and Valentin Atangana at Al Ahli offer affordable alternatives, while Chelsea’s Roméo Lavia is a more established option with plenty of room to develop.

Yasin Ayari of Brighton, Mussa Kaba at Borussia Dortmund and Lucas Beraldo of PSG are also worth keeping an eye on, while Abdoul Karim Traore at Al Ain provides another intriguing development project.

Finally, Kodai Sano of PSV and Brighton’s Jack Hinshelwood round out the honorable mentions, giving Career Mode managers even more options if the 10 players below prove too difficult to sign.

Best Young Defensive Midfielders to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode

10. Aleksandar Stanković (Inter Milan)

Aleksandar Stanković has Inter in his blood. | Inter/Getty Images

Rating: 76

Potential: 85



For anyone familiar with Inter’s history, the Stanković surname should immediately ring a bell. Aleksandar is the son of former Inter midfielder Dejan Stanković and looks capable of carving out his own legacy.



He’s a well-rounded midfielder with strong passing, long-range shooting and defensive attributes, making him useful at both ends of the pitch. His 85 potential gives him plenty of room to develop further.

9. Noah Sadiki (Sunderland)

Sadiki is a versatile option. | George Wood/Getty Images

Rating: 80

Potential: 86



Sadiki is built for managers who want a midfielder capable of covering huge amounts of ground. His 90 stamina means you can keep him on the pitch for virtually the entire game without worrying about him running out of gas.



He can also be pushed further forward into an attacking midfield role, adding another dimension to his versatility.

8. Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur)

Archie Gray has bags of potential. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Rating: 77

Potential: 86



Gray is one of the most versatile young players in the game. The Englishman can cover several positions, including center back, right back and central midfield, making him incredibly useful for managers who like having tactical flexibility.



With limited opportunities at Tottenham, he could also be a realistic target in Career Mode. One small downside? Surprisingly, he doesn’t have a scanned face.

7. Carlos Baleba (Manchester United)

Carlos Baleba joined United in the summer. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Rating: 80

Potential: 86



Baleba is the most expensive player on this list, but his 80 rating means you’re getting someone who can contribute immediately rather than waiting several seasons for his development.



The Manchester United midfielder also boasts 85 shot power, giving him the confidence to threaten from outside the box. If you have the budget, Baleba is one of the safest investments among these prospects.

6. Jorthy Mokio (Ajax)

Jorthy Mokio. | Marcel Bonte/Soccrates/Getty Images

Rating: 71

Potential: 87



Mokio is another exciting Ajax prospect and one of the more attractive options if you’re looking for a young player with plenty of room to grow.



He also has a scanned face in EA FC 27, which is always a nice bonus for players who care about presentation and realism. His physical attributes will need some attention, but his low release clause and 87 potential make him an intriguing Career Mode signing.

5. Christ Inao Oulaï (Fiorentina)

Christ Inao Oulaï is a star. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Rating: 72

Potential: 87



If physical attributes are high on your list, Oulaï deserves plenty of attention. His 86 agility and 89 balance give him an excellent foundation, while 75 pace and 77 acceleration make him capable of keeping up with faster opposition.



With an 87 potential, he could eventually develop into one of the more complete defensive midfielders in the game.

4. Alexis Vossah (Toulouse)

Alexis Vossah has a five-star weak foot. | AFP/Getty Images

Rating: 72

Potential: 87



Vossah is an especially appealing option if you value versatility in midfield. His five-star weak foot means he can comfortably operate on either side and gives you more freedom when building out from the back.



His 74 acceleration is also useful when dealing with quick attackers, although his long-range shooting needs considerable work.

3. Nathan De Cat (TSG Hoffenheim)

Nathan De Cat. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Rating: 71

Potential: 88



De Cat combines an enormous frame with a surprisingly affordable price tag, making him one of the more intriguing young holding midfielders available.



Standing above 6'2", the Belgian provides plenty of physical presence, although his pace is an area you’ll want to address through development.

2. Marc Bernal (Barcelona)

Bernal has 88 potential. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Rating: 78

Potential: 88



Another product of Barcelona’s famous academy, Bernal already looks far more polished than his age might suggest. His defensive ability gives him a strong foundation, while his 83 strength and 6'4" frame make him a real presence in midfield.



He’s also capable of becoming a threat from set pieces, particularly on corners.

1. Kennet Eichhorn (Bayer Leverkusen)

Kennet Eichhorn joined Leverkusen in 2026. | Bayer 04 Leverkusen/Getty Images

Rating: 68

Potential: 88



Eichhorn is one of the biggest long-term projects in EA FC 27. At just 16 years old, his 68 rating means he’ll need plenty of work before he’s ready to dominate at the highest level, but his 88 potential makes that investment particularly tempting.



He’s the kind of signing who could develop into a midfield star after a few seasons, while his low starting value makes him a relatively low-risk addition for clubs with limited budgets.

EA FC 27 Career Mode: Best Defensive Midfielders—Ranked

Rank Name Club Age Rating Potential Value 10. Aleksandar Stanković Inter Milan 20 76 85 $17.6m 9. Noah Sadiki Sunderland 21 80 86 $35.3m 8. Archie Gray Tottenham Hotspur 20 77 86 $25.0m 7. Carlos Baleba Manchester United 22 80 86 $35.3m 6. Jorthy Mokio Ajax 18 71 86 $5.1m 5. Christ Inao Oulaï Fiorentina 20 72 86 $6.3m 4. Alexis Vossah Toulouse 18 72 87 $5.7m 3. Nathan De Cat TSG Hoffenheim 17 71 88 $5.0m 2. Marc Bernal FC Barcelona 19 78 88 $32.4m 1. Kennet Eichhorn Inter Milan 16 68 88 $3.5m