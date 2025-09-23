2025 Ballon d’Or Rankings: Biggest Risers and Fallers Year on Year
The 2025 Ballon d’Or is in the books with Ousmane Dembélé capturing the prize for the first time, becoming just the sixth French player to win the award.
Dembele was the tip of the Paris Saint-Germain spear that blitzed through French and European competitions including the club’s first-ever Champions League trophy. In other categories, Lamine Yamal became the first player to win two Kopa Trophies doing so in consecutive fashion, Gianluigi Donnarumma was recognized as the best goalkeeper and Viktor Gyökeres was named the best striker.
On the women’s side, Aitana Bonmatí captured a historic third-straight Ballon d’Or Féminin matching Lionel Messi as the only other player to win the Ballon d’Or three times in a row. Elsewhere, first-time winners were crowned for the Kopa, Yashin, and Gerd Müller awards in the women’s game as Vicky López, Hannah Hampton and Ewa Pajor were all recognized.
Looking at both the 2024 and 2025 shortlists, there was some major movement for numerous players. Let’s take a look at the biggest risers and fallers for the men’s 2025 Ballon d’Or.
Biggest Risers
Player
Club
2024 Ranking
2025 Ranking
Overall Change
Cole Palmer
Chelsea
25th
8th
+17
Ousmane Dembélé
PSG
Unranked
1st
N/A
Vitinha
PSG
27th
3rd
+24
Raphinha
Barcelona
Unranked
5th
N/A
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
Unranked
4th
N/A
Pedri
Barcelona
Unranked
11th
N/A
Achraf Hakimi
PSG
Unranked
6th
N/A
Scott McTominay
Napoli
Unranked
18th
N/A
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
PSG
Unranked
12th
N/A
Dembélé obviously catches the eye going from unranked completely to winning the award, but Vitinha and Cole Palmer stand out as players who were ranked in 2024 to receive big increases year-over-year, jumping 24 and 17 places respectively.
The eventual winner had never been shortlisted for the biggest individual prize in the sport until this year.
For those also not ranked last year compared to the 2025 ceremony, three stars found themselves in the top 10: Mohamed Salah, Raphinha and Achraf Hakimi—while Pedri slotted in at 11th.
Salah and Raphinha specifically were considered favorites for the award at multiple points last season, though as PSG kicked into gear Dembélé started to pull away.
Biggest Fallers
Player
Club
2024 Ranking
2025 Ranking
Overall Change
Rodri
Man City
1st
Unranked
N/A
Vinícius Júnior
Real Madrid
2nd
16th
-14
Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid
3rd
23rd
-20
Dani Carvajal
Real Madrid
4th
Unranked
N/A
Erling Haaland
Man City
5th
26th
-21
Lautaro Martínez
Inter Milan
7th
20th
-13
Phil Foden
Man City
11th
Unranked
N/A
Florian Wirtz
Liverpool
12th
29th
-17
Caveats surround both Rodri and Dani Carvajal falling off the 2025 shortlist completely given they spent most of the 2024–25 season recovering from injury. Rodri, notably, was on crutches when he accepted his 2024 award.
Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham, plus Manchester City striker Erling Haaland suffered massive drops. Lautaro Martínez fell outside of the top 10 going from seventh to 20th, while Florian Wirtz in his final season at Leverkusen dropped from 12th to just making the top 30 and Foden fell off the shortlist completely.
Other active names to fall off the shortlist include Dani Olmo, Ademola Lookman, Martin Ødegaard, Federico Valverde, William Saliba, Antonio Rüdiger and Nico Williams.
