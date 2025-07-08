Shohei Ohtani Gets Epic World Series Champion Card
Last year was an incredible season for the best baseball player in the world. Shohei Ohtani accomplished a first for him, and a first in MLB history.
Starting with the latter, Ohtani became the first player to hit 50 or more home runs, and steal 50 or more bases in the same season. To recognize this feat, Topps provided the hobby with plenty of excitement with a 1/1 Logoman card, as well as a 1/1 card with a piece of his pants and gloves from the game he became the first player to accomplish this feat.
Now becoming a World Champion, he gets a 1/1 Superfractor as well.
On July 23rd, 2025 collectors will have a chance to rip through one of the most popular releases of the year, Topps Chrome. Fans will have a chance to pull the standard Champion Superfractors of their favorite LA Dodgers of last year. Fifteen different players and 1 team card are available in this chase, ultimately pleasing most Dodger fans and collectors. Some players beyond Ohtani include Mookie Betts, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Freddie Freeman, and others.
Shohei Ohtani continues to tear up the league. With over a week left before the MLB All Stars, Ohtani has already compiled 30 homeruns, putting himself on pace for a ridiculous 59 home runs. This would set a new career high for the pitcher.
Speaking of pitching, the 3 time MVP has pitched in 4 games since recovering from his latest surgery, and has a minuscule 1.50 ERA.
Ohtani continues to amaze on the mound and in the batters box, with no indications of slowing down. To this I say, happy hunting.