Florida Baseball Coach, AD Issue Apology After Incident With Coastal Carolina Staff
Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin and baseball coach Kevin O’Sullivan issued statements on Monday apologizing for an incident that took place over the weekend during Regionals of the NCAA baseball Tournament.
On Sunday, O’Sullivan was called out by Coastal Carolina head coach Kevin Schnall for the way he treated staff of both Coastal Carolina, who was hosting the Regional round, and the NCAA. O’Sullivan was apparently expressing frustration with the day’s game being delayed after a game the previous night went long. During that incident, he crossed a line, according to Schnall.
"One last thing I have—I have to say this and I don't know if I'm supposed to say this or not but I believe in standing up for what's right," Schnall said after Sunday’s games had concluded. "And what transpired this morning on our field—another coach disrespected our associate AD [athletic director] who works as hard as anybody in our entire program.
"He disrespected our field crew, who are the salt of the earth. These guys would do anything for our program. It's not okay.”
While O’Sullivan did not address the situation with reporters when speaking with the press on Sunday, he and Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin both put statements out on Monday.
“Prior to yesterday’s NCAA Tournament game against East Carolina, I let my emotions get the best of me and channeled that energy in a way I should not have,” O’Sullivan wrote. “I want to sincerely apologize for my actions and behavior to the entire NCAA Regional field of Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, and Fairfield, the NCAA—including site representatives Rick French and Mark Scaif—as well as all of Gator Nation.”
Stricklin stressed his disappointment in O’Sullivan in his statement.
“This afternoon I met with Kevin O’Sullivan and told him that his actions prior to yesterday’s NCAA Tournament game fell well short of expectations of how Gators treat people. One of our department’s core values is respect, and Coach O’Sullivan’s unacceptable actions failed to demonstrate that.”