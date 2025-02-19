Georgia Bulldogs Closer Wags Tongue at Baserunner Before Game-Ending Strikeout
Georgia came from behind to beat Kennesaw State 6-4 in some early-season college baseball action on Tuesday. The Bulldogs fell behind 4-0 early but scored the final six runs of the game and took the lead in the top of the ninth before closer Brian Curley came on for the save.
The Owls put runners on first and second with one out, but Curley struck out the final two batters as No. 8 Georgia improved to 4-1 on the season.
Of course, it's the manner in which Curley got that final out that we're here to examine. With two outs and two strikes, Curley checked on the runner at second and could be seen making some aggressive tongue motions. Then he turned and delivered a curveball to the plate for a called strike three.
Lost in the shadow of the tongue motions is the fact that he then tossed his glove and put his hands up as if to say, what were you expecting?
Curley, who played the first two years of his college career at VCU, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 16th round of the 2024 MLB amateur draft. Since he didn't sign, he went back to college and transferred to Georgia where he was clocked at 100mph in a game over the weekend.
He's certainly a player to watch this sason. For various reasons.