Navy Baseball Team Unveils Incredible New 'Jolly Rogers' Inspired Uniforms
The Navy Midshipmen baseball team unveiled an incredible new alternate uniform two weeks into their 2025 season.
Much like their football team did for the 125th playing of the Army-Navy Game, Navy will pay homage to the "Jolly Rogers" skull and crossbones symbol with this set.
The Jolly Rogers were established in 1943 and are "the most lethal and history-rich squadron in all of Naval Aviation and continue to exemplify the traditions and excellence of professionalism of the United States Navy," the Naval Academy wrote when unveiling the football uniforms in December. Their tagline is "Fear the Bones" and their callsign is "Victory."
Here's a look at the promo video the team posted to unveil the uniforms:
"A legendary squadron, steeped in tradition," read a narrator. "Decades of history stitched into every fabric of a uniform. Victory isn't just our call sign, it's our expectation. "When you see us coming, Fear the Bones. Here's to victory, here's to the bones."
Here's a closer look at the uniforms:
Navy is 2-5 through the first seven games of head coach Chuck Ristrano's second season at the helm. Coming off a win over Manhattan on Tuesday, they'll host Sacred Heart this weekend for a three-game series from Annapolis at Terwilliger Brothers Field at Max Bishop Stadium.
Perhaps they'll break out these sweet new kits too.