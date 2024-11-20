Navy Unveils Stunning New Uniforms Ahead of 125th Army-Navy Game
Two days after Army released theirs, Navy unveiled its brand new uniform set ahead of the 125th Army-Navy game.
Every year, each academy's team unveils a new alternate uniform to wear during the matchup that takes place each December. For 2024, the Naval Academy will pay homage to the "Jolly Rogers" skull and crossbones symbol. Here's a look:
The Jolly Rogers were established in 1943 and are "the most lethal and history-rich squadron in all of Naval Aviation and continue to exemplify the traditions and excellence of professionalism of the United States Navy," they wrote on their website. Their tagline is "Fear the Bones" and their callsign is "Victory."
"Flying over nine different types of fighter aircraft in the past 63 years, the Skull and Crossbones have become the most recognized and feared insignia in the world," the press release stated. "The Skull and Crossbones first flew in January 1943 on the F4U Corsairs assigned to VF-17, the most lethal Navy fighter squadron of World War II. By the end of the war, the original Jolly Rogers had racked up over 150 kills in the skies over the Pacific."
"Here's to victory. Here's to the bones," recites a narrator in the promo video for the uniforms.
You can read more about the uniforms, and who they honor, here.
Navy leads the all-time Army-Navy series with a 62-55-1 record, with the largest victory coming in 1973—a 51-0 Navy win. Army has won two of the matchups in a row, with the most recent victory coming last December at Foxborough's Gillette Stadium.
This year's contest will take place at Landover, Md.'s Northwest Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET.