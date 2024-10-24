10 Men’s College Basketball Breakout Candidates for 2024–25 Season
Even in a world in which transfers are a bigger part of college programs’ recruiting strategies than ever before, roster continuity remains one of the biggest predictors of which teams will win big. Developing talent from within remains a huge reason for top programs’ success: Look no further than last season’s UConn Huskies with internal year-over-year growth from Donovan Clingan, Alex Karaban and Tristen Newton. But which players seem primed to be this season’s breakout stars? Here’s a look at 10 names you’ll want to circle heading into the 2024–25 season.
Editor’s note: To be considered a breakout candidate, a player needed to average fewer than 10 points per game in 2023–24 and return to the same school for this season.
Solomon Ball, UConn Huskies
2023–24 stats: 3.3 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 39% FG%
Though blocked for significant minutes during the Huskies’ run to a second straight national title, Dan Hurley regularly raved last season about the long-term promise of a freshman class that included Ball, Jaylin Stewart and Jayden Ross. Ball looked outstanding in the Huskies’ charity exhibition against Rhode Island, earning the start and leading UConn in scoring with 18 points on 7-of-10 from the field and 3-of-6 from three. He looked more confident from distance and had his offensive game working at all three levels. Don’t be surprised if Ball plays himself into the 2025 NBA draft conversation this season.
Alex Condon, Florida Gators
2023–24 stats: 7.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.3 bpg
Standing almost 7' 0" and possessing impressive mobility, Condon was one of the SEC’s biggest surprises a year ago after coming over from Australia. Now, he has the potential to explode in Todd Golden’s big man–friendly system. Condon’s ability to protect the rim is essential in the Gators’ hopes of improving defensively from a year ago, but he also has massive upside offensively. As a freshman, he flashed the ability to shoot the three, finish around the rim as a lob threat and score on the low block. Put it all together this season, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Condon on draft boards by next spring.
Jaland Lowe, Pittsburgh Panthers
2023–24 stats: 9.6 ppg, 3.3 apg, 35% 3FG%
A year ago, much of the attention in Pittsburgh’s backcourt went to star freshman Bub Carrington, an eventual lottery pick to the Washington Wizards in June. But Lowe came on strong beside him, especially as the season wore on. From Jan. 15 on, Lowe averaged 13.5 points, 4.2 assists and shot 39% from beyond the arc as Pitt made a strong push for NCAA tournament selection. Now, he’ll be the unquestioned star of this Panther backcourt and could be in for a massive season if he can build on his excellent freshman campaign.
Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State Spartans
2023–24 stats (12 games): 3.5 ppg, 3.3 apg, 50% FG%
Fears saw his freshman year cut short after suffering a gunshot wound to his leg while home for Christmas break. Now that he’s back to full health, he has a chance to show why so many recruiting analysts loved his game before enrolling at Michigan State. One of the most gifted passers in the country, Fears seems tailor-made to be the next in a line of great Spartan floor generals, and Tom Izzo appears intent on giving him the keys to this offense from Day 1 this season. Fears could be among the nation’s assist leaders when it’s all said and done.
Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue Boilermakers
2023–24 stats: 6.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 51% FG%
Forced to bide his time behind (and next to) Zach Edey the last two years, it’s officially Kaufman-Renn's time in the Purdue frontcourt. And given Matt Painter’s track record with bigs, it seems like a safe bet that Kaufman-Renn will have a massive season. He’s nowhere near as physically imposing as Edey, but should still be a force on the block. Plus, he gives the Boilermakers a different look with a quicker, more mobile big that allows them to play faster. Pick-and-rolls with Kaufman-Renn and star point guard Braden Smith should be among the toughest actions to guard in the Big Ten this year.
Motiejus Krivas, Arizona Wildcats
2023–24 stats: 5.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 55% FG%
Despite averaging just over five points per game a year ago, there’s plenty of draft buzz building about Krivas for 2025. The Lithuanian big man showed off impressive mobility and finishing skill around the basket, and he should be primed for a big role as a sophomore for Tommy Lloyd’s team. The center platoon between Krivas and Tennessee transfer Tobe Awaka will present plenty of problems for defenses, a strong combination of Krivas’s length and soft touch with Awaka’s bruising, physical style.
Jizzle James, Cincinnati Bearcats
2023–24 stats: 8.8 ppg, 2.1 apg, 29% 3FG%
The son of former NFL running back Edgerrin James, Jizzle made a name for himself as a freshman getting big minutes in the sport’s toughest conference. A dynamic ballhandler with the shiftiness to get to the rim at will, James showed the potential to become one of the best guards in the country at some point in his college career. For Cincinnati to take the leap it expects, the Bearcats need James to continue to blossom as a true point guard and be more consistent from beyond the arc.
Chase Ross, Marquette Golden Eagles
2023–24 stats: 6.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 36% 3FG%
Marquette was one of just two high-major teams not to take a transfer this spring despite losing stars Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro to the NBA. Why? Shaka Smart believes in his young talent taking steps forward, a group that undoubtedly includes Ross. The explosive wing is capable of defending multiple positions, flying up and down the floor in transition and attacking closeouts in the halfcourt. Circle Ross and big man Ben Gold as names likely to emerge alongside mainstays Kam Jones, Stevie Mitchell and David Joplin in the Golden Eagles’ rotation.
Caleb Foster, Duke Blue Devils
2023–24 stats: 7.7 ppg, 2.1 apg, 41% 3FG%
So much of the excitement surrounding Duke is centered around Cooper Flagg and the rest of a loaded freshman class, but returners like Foster may truly determine the Blue Devils’ ceiling. A capable shot-maker and ballhandler with five-star pedigree, it’s time for Foster to take the next step into a high-level starter. He will be pushed by the Blue Devils’ young talent, though, namely star freshman shooter Kon Knueppel. Whether as a starter or super sub, expect Foster to make a big impact in his sophomore campaign in Durham.
Dailyn Swain, Xavier Musketeers
2023–24 stats: 4.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 46% FG%
Xavier was riddled by injuries a year ago, contributing to a down 16–18 campaign. But one positive was forcing some of the Musketeers’ young talent into action earlier than expected, namely Swain, who showed some serious potential in his freshman season. A long, athletic slasher with an NBA body, scouts will be tracking Swain this season. He’ll have competition from a deep wing group brought in via the transfer portal, but I’d bet on him taking tremendous strides forward this season.
Other Names to Monitor
- Elliot Cadeau, North Carolina Tar Heels
- Blake Buchanan, Virginia Cavaliers
- Finley Bizjack, Butler Bulldogs
- Nick Martinelli, Northwestern Wildcats
- John Blackwell, Wisconsin Badgers
- Josh Dix, Iowa Hawkeyes
- Cameron Carr, Tennessee Volunteers
- Manny Obaseki, Texas A&M Aggies
- Kwame Evans Jr., Oregon Ducks
- Miles Rubin, Loyola Chicago Ramblers