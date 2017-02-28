College Basketball

Bracket Watch: How conference tourney results are impacting the field

Quickly

  • As tournament champions are crowned, who’s in line for a No. 1 seed, and where does the entire field of 68 stand on Selection Sunday?
Michael Beller
Tuesday March 7th, 2017

Selection Sunday has arrived. Our view of Sunday’s biggest games, as well as our final bracket projection, is below.

Sunday’s seeding games (all times Eastern, locks italicized):

Atlantic 10 Championship: Rhode Island vs. VCU, 12:30 p.m.

Head on over to the Bubble Watch for a full breakdown of what this game means. Put simply, if the Rams win, they’re going dancing. If they don’t, the bet here at SI.com is they will be the first team left on the outside looking in at the field of 68.

SEC Championship: Arkansas vs. Kentucky, 1 p.m.

No matter what happens in this game, it’s hard to see either team improving its seed. The Wildcats are capped out at a No. 2 seed, sitting comfortably behind North Carolina, Duke and Oregon in the pecking order. The Razorbacks could have an argument to move up a line if they beat Kentucky, but which team they would supplant as a No. 7 is a question. They’d only have themselves to blame if they were stuck playing a No. 1 seed in the second round. That what happens when you lose to Mississippi State and Missouri, and don’t have any top-30 wins to balance out those bad losses.

College Basketball
Throwing in the chair: The increasingly bizarre and sad legacy of Bob Knight and Indiana

Big Ten Championship: Michigan vs. Wisconsin, 3 p.m.

Heading into the Big Ten title game, we have Michigan as a No. 7 seed, and Wisconsin as a No. 6. That could very well be the realistic ceiling for both teams. A win, then, may not help either climb up another line, but would certainly help them solidify their spot at their ceiling. These teams split their two regular season meetings, with both teams winning at home. The games were decided by a total of 10 points, so all those Big Ten faithful in Washington, D.C., should be treated to an excellent rubber match between the Wolverines and Badgers.

AAC Championship: Cincinnati vs. SMU, 3:15 p.m.

This one is pretty academic. Heading into this game, we have Cincinnati as a No. 5 seed, and SMU as a No. 6 seed. They split their regular season meetings, but Cincinnati has the better body of work. The Bearcats own three top-50 wins, with the other two coming at Iowa State and at home over Xavier. SMU’s only top-50 win came when it beat Cincinnati. SMU has more top-100 wins, but those don’t matter nearly as much for tournament locks. If we’re handicapping that correctly, then, it’s easy to see the effect this game will have on the bracket. The winner will be on the 5-line, while the loser will go into the tourney on the 6-line. 

College Basketball
Underhanded Strategy: Florida's Canyon Barry, son of Rick, brings back the granny shot

Last Four In

Wake Forest

Kansas State

USC

Vanderbilt

First Four Out

Syracuse

Illinois State

Iowa

Indiana

Next Four Out

California

Illinois

TCU

Georgia

College Basketball
Enemy Lines: Scouts' takes on the main problems for 15 tournament contenders

*Bolded teams = won NCAA tournament auto-bid

Bracket Watch
2017 NCAA Tournament
East Midwest
1 Villanova Kansas 1
VS. VS.
16 New Orleans/Texas Southern North Dakota/Mount St. Mary's 16
 
8 Miami Virginia Tech 8
VS. VS.
9 Northwestern Dayton9
 
5 Virginia Cincinnati 5
VS. VS.
12 Nevada Wake Forest/USC12
 
4 Florida Butler4
VS. VS.
13 East Tennessee State Florida Gulf Coast 13
 
6 Creighton Iowa State6
VS. VS.
11 Middle Tennessee Michigan State 11
 
3 Baylor Florida State 3
VS. VS.
14 Winthrop New Mexico State 14
 
7 Michigan Saint Mary’s7
VS. VS.
10 Rhode Island Marquette 10
 
2 North Carolina Oregon2
VS. VS.
15 Kent State Jacksonville State 15
 
 
West South
1 Gonzaga Duke1
VS. VS.
16 NC Central South Dakota State16
 
8 Arkansas Wichita State8
VS. VS.
9 Seton Hall South Carolina 9
 
5Minnesota Purdue5
VS. VS.
12 Princeton UNC-Wilmington 12
 
4 Notre Dame West Virginia 4
VS. VS.
13 Vermont Bucknell 13
 
6Wisconsin Southern Methodist 6
VS. VS.
11 VCU Vanderbilt/Kansas State11
 
3Louisville UCLA3
VS. VS.
14 Iona Troy 14
 
7 Oklahoma State Maryland 7
VS. VS.
10 Providence Xavier 10
 
2 Arizona Kentucky 2
VS. VS.
15 Northern Kentucky UC Davis 15

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters