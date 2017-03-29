North Carolina governor Roy Cooper and state lawmakers have reached a deal to repeal House Bill 2, which controversially mandates people to use the bathroom corresponding to their biological sex on their birth certificate in public settings, places and schools.

A vote on the agreement is set for Thursday morning in the North Carolina House and Senate.

The NCAA set a Thursday deadline or else the state would lose hosting rights at all NCAA tournaments through 2022.​ The NCAA pulled its championships out of the state in September due to the bathroom bill.

North Carolina has submitted bids for 133 NCAA championship events between 2018 and 2022.

North Carolina coach Roy Williams and Duke's Mike Krzyzewski have spoken out against the Bill.