College Basketball

Vote set for Thursday as agreement to repeal HB2 made ahead of NCAA deadline

0:29 | College Basketball
Agreement to repeal North Carolina's HB2 made ahead of NCAA deadline
SI Wire
Thursday March 30th, 2017

North Carolina governor Roy Cooper and state lawmakers have reached a deal to repeal House Bill 2, which controversially mandates people to use the bathroom corresponding to their biological sex on their birth certificate in public settings, places and schools.

A vote on the agreement is set for Thursday morning in the North Carolina House and Senate. 

The NCAA set a Thursday deadline or else the state would lose hosting rights at all NCAA tournaments through 2022.​ The NCAA pulled its championships out of the state in September due to the bathroom bill.

North Carolina has submitted bids for 133 NCAA championship events between 2018 and 2022.

North Carolina coach Roy Williams and Duke's Mike Krzyzewski have spoken out against the Bill.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters