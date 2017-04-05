College Basketball

Here's how to get Sports Illustrated's North Carolina championship covers

2:31 | College Basketball
UNC's drive for redemption makes difference in championship
SI Wire
an hour ago

The North Carolina Tar Heels are champions for the fifth time.

Kennedy Meeks, Justin Jackson and Joel Berry helped lead UNC to a win over Gonzaga this week, etching their names into school history and cemeting UNC’s place on the cover of SI.

It’s a great time to celebrate with one of SI’s myriad North Carolina covers.

They’re available below.

April 10, 2017 issue

2017 championship issue

Featuring Kennedy Meeks on the cover.
Buy Now

 

2017 championship commemorative

 

Featuring Joel Berry on the cover.
Buy Now

 

Dean Smith special commemorative

With Smith on the cover.
 
Buy Now

 

April 13, 2009 issue

2009 championship issue

Featuring Tyler Hansbrough on the cover.
Buy Now

 

2009 championship commemorative

Commemorate the 2009 championship.
 
Buy Now

 

April 11, 2005 issue

2005 championship cover

Featuring Sean May.
Buy Now

 

Dean Smith Sportsman of the Year cover

Memorably featuring Smith in black and white.
 
Buy Now

 

April 12, 1993 issue

1993 championship cover

Featuring Eric Montross.
Buy Now

 

November 28, 1983 issue

1983 season preview

Featuring Michael Jordan and Sam Perkins.
Buy Now

 

April 5, 1982 issue

1983 championship cover

Featuring James Worthy.
Buy Now

 

Nov. 30, 1981 cover

Season preview cover

Featuring Dean Smith and his team.
Buy Now

 

 

To view all of SI's past covers, click here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters