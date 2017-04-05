UNC's drive for redemption makes difference in championship

The North Carolina Tar Heels are champions for the fifth time.

Kennedy Meeks, Justin Jackson and Joel Berry helped lead UNC to a win over Gonzaga this week, etching their names into school history and cemeting UNC’s place on the cover of SI.

It’s a great time to celebrate with one of SI’s myriad North Carolina covers.

They’re available below.

April 10, 2017 issue 2017 championship issue Featuring Kennedy Meeks on the cover. Buy Now

2017 championship commemorative Featuring Joel Berry on the cover. Buy Now

Dean Smith special commemorative With Smith on the cover. Buy Now

April 13, 2009 issue 2009 championship issue Featuring Tyler Hansbrough on the cover. Buy Now

2009 championship commemorative Commemorate the 2009 championship. Buy Now

April 11, 2005 issue 2005 championship cover Featuring Sean May. Buy Now

Dean Smith Sportsman of the Year cover Memorably featuring Smith in black and white. Buy Now

April 12, 1993 issue 1993 championship cover Featuring Eric Montross. Buy Now

November 28, 1983 issue 1983 season preview Featuring Michael Jordan and Sam Perkins. Buy Now

April 5, 1982 issue 1983 championship cover Featuring James Worthy. Buy Now

Nov. 30, 1981 cover Season preview cover Featuring Dean Smith and his team. Buy Now

To view all of SI's past covers, click here.