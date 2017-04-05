Here's how to get Sports Illustrated's North Carolina championship covers
The North Carolina Tar Heels are champions for the fifth time.
Kennedy Meeks, Justin Jackson and Joel Berry helped lead UNC to a win over Gonzaga this week, etching their names into school history and cemeting UNC’s place on the cover of SI.
It’s a great time to celebrate with one of SI’s myriad North Carolina covers.
They’re available below.
April 10, 2017 issue
2017 championship issue
2017 championship commemorative
Dean Smith special commemorative
April 13, 2009 issue
2009 championship issue
2009 championship commemorative
April 11, 2005 issue
2005 championship cover
Dean Smith Sportsman of the Year cover
April 12, 1993 issue
1993 championship cover
November 28, 1983 issue
1983 season preview
April 5, 1982 issue
1983 championship cover
Nov. 30, 1981 cover
Season preview cover
