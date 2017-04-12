College Basketball

Lawmakers propose pulling UNC, N.C. State from ACC if conference boycotts state again

SI Wire
an hour ago

A new bill in the North Carolina legislature declares that the ACC went too far in its handling of House Bill 2 and proposes changing state universities' relationship to the conference in the event of another boycott, according to WNCN (CBS North Carolina).

The ACC and NCAA pulled championships out of North Carolina until HB2 was repealed. The controversial bill, colloquially known as the "bathroom bill," was decried as discriminatory to the LGBTQ community. The bill was repealed and replaced at the end of March, and the ACC said it would reconsider hosting conference championships in the state.

The new bill, HB 728, states that if an intercollegiate athletic association boycotts North Carolina, then the University of North Carolina campuses that are a part of that conference would be prohibited from extending the grant of media rights to that conference. As a private school, Duke would not be affected by the new bill.

“We’re taking this seriously and we’re not going to sit back idly and let them do whatever they want to North Carolina,” Republican representative Mark Brody said.

HB2 caused a number of sporting entities and businesses to boycott the state of North Carolina. In addition to the NCAA's actions, the NBA moved its All-Star Game from Charlotte. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters