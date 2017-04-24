Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo will sign with an agent and remain in the NBA Draft, a source close to Adebayo told Sports Illustrated.

The 6'10", 260-pound forward initially left open the possibility of returning to Lexington for his sophomore year. But after consulting with family and Wildcats coach John Calipari, the decision was made to stay in the draft pool, the source said. Adebayo plans to sign with Octagon's Alex Saratsis, who represents Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, among others.

Adebayo averaged 13 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 59.9% from the floor during his first and only season at Kentucky. Adebayo is listed as the No. 27 overall prospect on SI's latest NBA Draft Big Board.