College Basketball

Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo to stay in NBA draft

0:38 | College Basketball
NCAA Basketball Year in Review

Quickly

  • Kentucky Wildcats forward Bam Adebayo will remain in the NBA draft.
Brian Hamilton
an hour ago

Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo will sign with an agent and remain in the NBA Draft, a source close to Adebayo told Sports Illustrated.

The 6'10", 260-pound forward initially left open the possibility of returning to Lexington for his sophomore year. But after consulting with family and Wildcats coach John Calipari, the decision was made to stay in the draft pool, the source said. Adebayo plans to sign with Octagon's Alex Saratsis, who represents Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, among others.

College Basketball
Bam's Beginnings: From humble origins, Adebayo has grown into a star

Adebayo averaged 13 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 59.9% from the floor during his first and only season at Kentucky. Adebayo is listed as the No. 27 overall prospect on SI's latest NBA Draft Big Board.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters