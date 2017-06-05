College Basketball

Report: Ohio State head coach Thad Matta to retire after next season

0:38 | College Basketball
NCAA Basketball Year in Review
Chris Chavez
44 minutes ago

Ohio State head basketball coach Thad Matta is meeting with the media on Monday afternoon to announce that the 2017-18 season will be his last, according to 247 Sports.

Matta underwent back surgery that left him without a fully-functioning right foot and back complications. He will be heading into his 14th season with the Buckeyes. Last year's team missed the NCAA tournament after finishing 17–15. It was Matta's first Ohio State team not to win at least 20 games.

Matta and Ohio State reached the Final Four in 2007 and 2012. He has won five Big Ten conference championships and four conference tournament wins.

Matta has a career 439–154 coaching record from his days with Ohio State, Xavier and Butler. He has won 337 games with the Buckeyes.

Ohio State has not announced a successor for Matta yet.

