Marvin Bagley III, arguably the No. 1 high school basketball recruit in the Class of 2018, is considering reclassifying and playing in college this season, according to CBS Sports' Gary Parrish.

His father was also asked about the possibility of reclassifying.

"You should probably ask CBS Sports; it seems like they know more than I know," Marvin Bagley Jr. said to FanRagSports.com "That's my answer -- ask CBS Sports."

Bagley III averaged 25.8 points, 14.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game in Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League in the spring. Bagley was at the Nike Peach Jam on Thursday and told reporters that he plans to officially visit Duke next week.

• Get to know Arizona's DeAndre Ayton, No. 2 overall recruit

The Sierra Canyon (Tempe, AZ) star is also considering offers from Arizona and USC. Kentucky, Kansas and UCLA have also previously been tied to Bagley.

Bagley is listed as Scout.com's No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2018.