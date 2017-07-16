College Basketball

Report: Top HS recruit Marvin Bagley considering reclassifying to play in college

0:38 | College Basketball
NCAA Basketball Year in Review
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Marvin Bagley III, arguably the No. 1 high school basketball recruit in the Class of 2018, is considering reclassifying and playing in college this season, according to CBS Sports' Gary Parrish.

His father was also asked about the possibility of reclassifying.

"You should probably ask CBS Sports; it seems like they know more than I know," Marvin Bagley Jr. said to FanRagSports.com "That's my answer -- ask CBS Sports."

Bagley III averaged 25.8 points, 14.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game in Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League in the spring. Bagley was at the Nike Peach Jam on Thursday and told reporters that he plans to officially visit Duke next week.

Get to know Arizona's DeAndre Ayton, No. 2 overall recruit

The Sierra Canyon (Tempe, AZ) star is also considering offers from Arizona and USC. Kentucky, Kansas and UCLA have also previously been tied to Bagley.

Bagley is listed as Scout.com's No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2018.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters