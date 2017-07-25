College Basketball

Wendell Carter Fills an Immediate Need for Duke at Power Forward

0:38 | College Basketball
NCAA Basketball Year in Review

Quickly

  • Trevon Duval is Duke's highest-rated recruit. Wendell Carter may be the Blue Devils' most influential newcomer, given the spot Duke will count on him to fill.
Brendan Marks
19 minutes ago

It should come as no surprise to college basketball fans that freshmen have come to possess a significant portion of the star power in the sport. Just look at this year’s NBA draft, where the first upperclassman was not selected until Duke sophomore Luke Kennard with 12th pick. So while some returning players will undoubtedly have a major impact in 2017–18 season, it’s important to get to know the new faces who may come to occupy the spotlight.

With that in mind, SI.com will be introducing you to the top 25 incoming freshmen in college basketball and breaking down the impact those players could have this season. We move to the No. 6 overall recruit: Duke’s Wendell Carter.

College Basketball
Why Trevon Duval is the most important addition to Duke's roster

WHAT HE MEANS FOR DUKE’S RECRUITING CLASS

While Carter might not be Duke’s top-ranked newcomer—that honor goes to point guard Trevon Duval, the No. 4 player in the class—he could very well end up being its most influential. At 6’10” and 260 pounds, Carter has the requisite size and skill to start for the Blue Devils from day one. He’s known as a serious academic, and before committing in November was also mulling offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech and even Harvard. It’s a good thing Mike Krzyzewski convinced him though: for all the talented recruits headed to Durham this year, Carter is the only non-guard or wing among them.

Gregory Payan, AP

HOW HE FITS

Carter should step into Duke’s starting power forward position from the minute he steps on campus. Harry Giles, whose injuries limited his productivity his only season in college, is off to the NBA, making Carter the most talented big man on the roster. He’ll be asked to serve as Duke’s top interior defender, in addition to being a reliable rebounder and scorer down low.

TEAM OUTLOOK

Every starter from last year’s season-ending loss to South Carolina is gone, which for most teams would be cause for alarm—just not for Duke. Grayson Allen is back for his senior season and should be the preseason favorite for ACC Player of the Year for the second season running. Then add Carter, Duval, and a handful of other top recruits to the mix, and suddenly the outlook in Durham isn’t so gloomy after all. In fact, if all the pieces click together, this year’s squad should be better than the group that won last season's ACC Tournament.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters