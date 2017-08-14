College Basketball

Former UConn Coach Jim Calhoun Mulling Job With D-III School

0:45 | College Basketball
Former UConn Coach Jim Calhoun Hints at Possible Return to Coaching
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Former UConn head coach Jim Calhoun is in talks to return to the college basketball sideline, he told ESPN’s Jeff Goodman

The Hartford Courant reported earlier Monday that Calhoun had been offered the head coaching job at Division-III St. Joseph in West Hartford, Conn. Calhoun confirmed to the paper that he had a coaching offer he was considering but did not name the school.

Calhoun, 75, confirmed to ESPN later Monday that he is weighing an offer from St. Joseph but will consult with his wife before deciding whether to take it. Calhoun told ESPN he will “make a decision in the next week.”

Calhoun took over at UConn in 1986 and remained at the school until his retirement in 2012. He won three national championships and seven Big East Tournament championships during his Hall of Fame career. 

St. Joseph, a small private school with fewer than 3,000 students, is set to launch a men’s basketball team in 2018 and recently began searching for its first head coach. 

