South Carolina’s Rakym Felder Suspended Indefinitely

South Carolina guard Rakym Felder has been suspended indefinitely from the team and will not attend class in the fall, head coach Frank Martin announced Wednesday.

According to the Post and Courier, Felder has been suspended since June 30, the day he was part of an altercation outside a bar in Columbia, S.C., in which he allegedly spit on a woman. Felder was later charged with assault and battery third degree, which is the least form of assault and battery under state criminal code.

“Due to some unfortunate decisions by Rakym, he has been suspended indefinitely from our program,” Martin said in a statement. “I will continue to help Rakym grow as a young man even though basketball is not part of our relationship right now.”

“I’m very sorry for my recent behavior that led to my arrest and school suspension. I take full responsibility for my actions and make no excuses for my conduct,” Felder said in a statement through his attorney. “I apologize to the entire University of South Carolina family including our loyal fans, President Pastides, Board of Trustees, Athletic Director Ray Tanner, coach Martin and his staff, and my teammates. I know I have let you down and I will have to work hard to regain your trust.”

Felder, a rising sophomore, was a key part of the South Carolina team that made a run to the Final Four last season. He was also arrested in October 2016 on multiple charges including assault and use of a fake ID.