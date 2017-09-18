College Basketball

Mitchell Robinson to Skip College, Begin Training for NBA Draft

1:20 | More Sports
Former five-star recruit Mitchell Robinson will not play college basketball this season and will instead focus on training for the NBA draft.

Robinson, a 7-foot center, had been set to attend Western Kentucky and arrived on campus for summer school, but soon left and went back home to Louisiana.

He was granted a release to transfer but soon showed up to campus again and before leaving for good this week.

"I've decided to leave Western Kentucky and just focus on next year’s NBA Draft,” Robinson said to Scout.com “I want to thank Western Kentucky, the coaching staff, the fans and my teammates, but I decided to pursue a professional career.”

Robinson says he will move to Dallas in order to prepare for the draft.

"The lifetime goal of mine is to play in the NBA and I feel like forgoing my year of college and going straight to work on a day to day basis will help prepare me, so I can focus just on basketball and maturing,” Robinson says.

In SI.com's initial 2018 mock draft, Robinson was rated as the listed as the 12th best prospect.

