Here's Why NCAA Will Likely Have Misguided Reaction to Corruption Scandal

As the FBI’s investigation into mass corruption, bribery and wire fraud involving a number of prominent college basketball programs continues, the ominous words of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York—“We have your playbook”—indicated that the fallout is only beginning to spread in a scandal that is rocking the sport. In particular, the allegations against Adidas director of global marketing James Gatto outlined in one of the three criminal complaints paint the picture of an underground market for players in which shoe companies play an active role in schools’ recruitment of high school stars with designs on signing those players to endorsement deals once they reach the NBA.

Though a school’s simple affiliation with a certain sneaker brand doesn’t automatically point to any NCAA or criminal violation, it’s natural to read the details of the investigation findings and wonder how many athletic departments work with the companies that sponsor them so closely. Here’s a conference-by-conference look at which schools are under contract with each of the three major apparel brands entering the 2017–18 season.

American

Cincinnati: Under Armour

Connecticut: Nike

East Carolina: Adidas

Houston: Nike

Memphis: Nike

SMU: Nike

South Florida: Under Armour

Temple: Under Armour

Tulane: Nike

Tulsa: Adidas

UCF: Nike

Wichita State: Under Armour

ACC

Boston College: Under Armour

Clemson: Nike

Duke: Nike

Florida State: Nike

Georgia Tech: Russell Athletic*

Louisville: Adidas

Miami: Adidas

NC State: Adidas

North Carolina: Nike

Notre Dame: Under Armour

Pittsburgh: Nike

Syracuse: Nike

Virginia: Nike

Virginia Tech: Nike

Wake Forest: Nike

*Georgia Tech will switch to Adidas in 2018

Big 12

Baylor: Nike

Iowa State: Nike

Kansas: Adidas

Kansas State: Nike

Oklahoma: Nike

Oklahoma State: Nike

TCU: Nike

Texas: Nike

Texas Tech: Under Armour

West Virginia: Nike

Big East

Butler: Nike

Creighton: Nike

DePaul: Nike

Georgetown: Nike

Marquette: Nike

Providence: Nike

Seton Hall: Under Armour

St. John’s: Under Armour

Xavier: Nike

Villanova: Nike

Big Ten

Illinois: Nike

Indiana: Adidas

Iowa: Nike

Maryland: Under Armour

Michigan: Nike

Michigan State: Nike

Minnesota: Nike

Nebraska: Adidas

Northwestern: Under Armour

Ohio State: Nike

Penn State: Nike

Purdue: Nike

Rutgers: Adidas

Wisconsin: Under Armour

Pac-12

Arizona: Nike

Arizona State: Adidas

California: Under Armour

Colorado: Under Armour

Oregon: Nike

Oregon State: Nike

Stanford: Nike

UCLA: Under Armour

USC: Nike

Utah: Under Armour

Washington: Nike

Washington State: Nike

SEC

Alabama: Nike

Arkansas: Nike

Auburn: Under Armour

Florida: Nike

Georgia: Nike

Kentucky: Nike

LSU: Nike

Mississippi State: Adidas

Missouri: Nike

Ole Miss: Nike

South Carolina: Under Armour

Tennessee: Nike

Texas A&M: Adidas

Vanderbilt: Nike