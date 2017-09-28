Georgia Tech doesn’t have a deal with one of those fancy sportswear companies like Nike or Adidas. They don’t get uniforms made with smoke armor or laser threading or whatever other marketing jargon companies are using to sell their stuff.

No, the Yellow Jackets are with Russell Athletic, a company probably most associated with plain white socks. That means their jerseys are super lame, but there is a plus side.

Paul Johnson: When the FBI/CBB stuff broke, for once in my life, I said I'm glad we're with Russell Athletic. — David Glenn Show (@DavidGlennShow) September 28, 2017

Tech’s fairytale relationship with Russell is coming to an end, though. The school isn’t renewing its contract and is instead signing with... Adidas. You know, the company at the heart of the FBI investigation.