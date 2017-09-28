College Football

Paul Johnson on College Basketball Scandal: I’m Glad We’re With Russell Athletic

3:02 | College Basketball
What's Next for Louisville? Death Penalty Is a Possibility
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Georgia Tech doesn’t have a deal with one of those fancy sportswear companies like Nike or Adidas. They don’t get uniforms made with smoke armor or laser threading or whatever other marketing jargon companies are using to sell their stuff.

No, the Yellow Jackets are with Russell Athletic, a company probably most associated with plain white socks. That means their jerseys are super lame, but there is a plus side. 

Tech’s fairytale relationship with Russell is coming to an end, though. The school isn’t renewing its contract and is instead signing with... Adidas. You know, the company at the heart of the FBI investigation. 

