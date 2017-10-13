Watch: Drake Came to Kentucky's Big Blue Madness, Of Course

Drake appeared at Kentucky's Big Blue Madness, like he does every year. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 13, 2017

Drake's fan allegiances are a favorite target of internet trolls. He's an ambassador for his hometown Toronto Raptors, but he's frequently seen at other team's games, and he's always partying with stars from all different teams. 

One thing the rapper has been consistent about is his Kentucky basketball fandom. Drizzy made an appearance at Kentucky's Big Blue Madness, the party that marks the beginning of the Wildcats' basketball season, wearing a "Kentucky Dad" shirt.

He's appeared at Big Blue Madness before, but it's definitely not his most famous Kentucky basketball moment. That would be this:

That will literally never not be funny. 

