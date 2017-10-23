Miami's Jim Larranaga Says He is ‘Coach-3' In FBI Investigation Into College Basketball Corruption

Miami basketball head coach Jim Larranaga and his legal team believe that he is Coach-3 in the Department of Justice Report and FBI investigation.

By Chris Chavez
October 23, 2017

Miami basketball head coach Jim Larranaga and his legal team believe that he is Coach-3 in the Department of Justice Report and FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Larranaga has been cooperating with authorities since turning over documents to government officials and receiving a federal grand jury subpoena. Larranaga says that he did nothing wrong and that if he is the coach, then that means that his assistants were not involved.

“It’s been a strain, physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually,” Larranaga told reporters. “It’s something that’s there. I have to deal with it. I have the support of my wife and a wonderful family. I have the support of the university, my staff and players.”

The Department of Justice Report says that "Coach-3" was involved in trying to funnel approximately $150,000 to "Player-12", who is believed to be a high school basketball player in the Class of 2018. It was later determined that the player in question is Nassir Little. The player and his father signed statements to the Post stating that they did nothing wrong.

Earlier this month, Little verbally committed to play at North Carolina.

Larranaga did not comment on his relationship with former Adidas executive Jim Gatto, who is accused of sending $100,000 to the family of a high-school basketball player to persuade him to commit to Louisville.

