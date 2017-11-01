Duke is No. 1 in the AP's college basketball preseason poll for the second straight year.

Duke received 33 of 65 first-place votes in the poll that was released Wednesday.

The Blue Devils went 28–9 overall last season, going 11–7 in the ACC. Duke lost to South Carolina in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

Michigan State, Arizona, Kansas and Kentucky round out the top five of the AP poll

Despite the FBI's investigation into Louisville, which has resulted in the firings of head coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Juruch, the university sits at No. 16 in the poll.

AP Preseason Poll Top 10

1. Duke

2. Michigan State

3. Arizona

4. Kansas

5. Kentucky

6. Villanova

7. Wichita State

8. Florida

9. North Carolina

10. Southern California