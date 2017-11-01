Duke Tops AP Preseason Poll

Duke, Michigan State, Arizona, Kansas and Kentucky round out the top five of the AP's preseason poll. 

By Charlotte Carroll
November 01, 2017

Duke is No. 1 in the AP's college basketball preseason poll for the second straight year. 

Duke received 33 of 65 first-place votes in the poll that was released Wednesday.

The Blue Devils went 28–9 overall last season, going 11–7 in the ACC. Duke lost to South Carolina in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament. 

Michigan State, Arizona, Kansas and Kentucky round out the top five of the AP poll

Despite the FBI's investigation into Louisville, which has resulted in the firings of head coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Juruch, the university sits at No. 16 in the poll.

College Basketball
For Miles Bridges, Michigan State is More Than Just a Lottery Ticket

AP Preseason Poll Top 10

1. Duke

2. Michigan State

3. Arizona

4. Kansas

5. Kentucky

6. Villanova

7. Wichita State

8. Florida 

9. North Carolina 

10. Southern California 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters