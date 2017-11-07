Oregon Senator Ron Wyden Writes UO Asking For Answers on Handling of Title IX Investigation

Oregon senator Ron Wyden wrote to the University of Oregon asking for answers on handling of Title IX investigations, in response to investigative reporting from Sports Illustrated.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 07, 2017

Oregon senator Ron Wyden wrote to the University of Oregon asking for answers on handling of Title IX investigations, in response to investigative reporting from Sports Illustrated and news from the Daily Emerald.

The letter came in response to a story from SI about the university's handling of rape allegations against basketball player Kavell Bigby-Williams, which found that Oregon violated its obligations under the law and acted at odds with the school’s own policies.

Wyden stated that he had an obligation to see where federal, state, local and institutional policies were falling short. He asked the university's president, Michael Schill, a series of questions regarding the specific case and the handling of Title IX in general.

Wyden wants to know how Oregon "determines whether information related to a potential student sexual misconduct violation is deemed 'insufficient' or 'sufficient' to warrant notifying the director of student conduct and community standards." He also asked what actions the university staff took in response to allegations involving Bigby-Williams.

Bigby-Williams was a transfer student at Oregon from Gillette College when he returned back to Gillette for a week in September 2016. Then on Sept. 26, 2016, the University of Oregon Police Department received a call from Northern Wyoming Community College District police. The NWCCD was investigating Bigby-Williams for sexual assault in the first degree.

He went on to play the entire season despite being under investigation. According to an athletic department spokesman, coach Dana Altman was aware that police were trying to get in touch with Bigby-Williams, but he wasn't sure about what.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters