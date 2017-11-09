Former Iowa State basketball player Deonte Burton revealed his battle with depression in an Instagram post Thursday.
Former Iowa State basketball player Deonte Burton revealed his battle with depression in an Instagram post Thursday.
“I’m not ashamed of letting people into my world. I have suffered from depression in the past,” he wrote.
He talked about how his mother's death in 2014 affected him and made his depression worse.
This was placed on my heart to tell the world. I’m not ashamed of letting people into my world. I have suffered from depression in the past. It started to get the worst when my mother passed away. At that time I was afraid of getting help. I was also always afraid to let people know I was suffering. I thought I could handle it, but in retrospect I was lashing out daily. I wish I would have found a person to talk to and my outlet earlier. Don’t be afraid to admit you are depressed. After you have admitted it, try to find help. Depression is a real thing in the world. I’m speaking publicly hoping that it will help others find help. I didn’t let depression win, and I pray that you can also win this internal battle! Feel free to ask me any questions and I will answer each question truthfully and to the best of my ability. If you don’t want to comment you can dm me.
He said he was afraid of getting help, and that he thought he could handle it.
He said he's speaking out so others will get help, and he offered his help to those who need it.
Burton is now playing professionally in South Korea.