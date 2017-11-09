Former Iowa State basketball player Deonte Burton revealed his battle with depression in an Instagram post Thursday.

“I’m not ashamed of letting people into my world. I have suffered from depression in the past,” he wrote.

He talked about how his mother's death in 2014 affected him and made his depression worse.

He said he was afraid of getting help, and that he thought he could handle it.

He said he's speaking out so others will get help, and he offered his help to those who need it.

Burton is now playing professionally in South Korea.