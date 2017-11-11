Mike Krzyzewski Picks Up 1000th Win at Duke

Duke's 99-69 win over Utah Valley gave coach Mike Krzyzewski his 1000th win at Duke. The win is Krzyzewski's 1073rd overall, the most-ever for a coach in men's Division I college basketball history—former Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim is second with 1005 wins.

Krzyzewski won 73 games in five years at Army before he came to Duke before the 1979-80. Coach K quickly turned the program into one of college basketball's finest.

Krzyzewski, 70, has won five national championships at Duke—1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015—and has guided the Blue Devils to 12 Final Fours. Duke has won the ACC regular-season title 12 times and the ACC tournament 14 times with Coach K at the helm.

After missing the NCAA tournament in his first three seasons in Durham, Krzyzewski's teams have reached the tournament in 33 of 34 seasons. Duke has not missed the tournament since the 1994-95 season.

Krzyzewski has been named ACC Coach of the Year five times and the Naismith College Coach of the Year three times.

Coach K has also had tremendous success with USA basketball, having guided the men's national team to gold medals in 2008, 2012 and 2016. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001 for his individual career and in 2010 with the "Dream Team," as he was an assistant coach for the 1992 gold medal-winning U.S. team.

Among active coaches, North Carolina coach Roy Williams is second with 817 wins.