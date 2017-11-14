Marvin Bagley III Leaves Game, Will Not Return After Getting Poked In The Eye

Marvin Bagley III left the game in the first half and will not return after getting poked in the eye.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 14, 2017

 Marvin Bagley III will not return to Duke's game against Michigan State after getting poked in the eye during the first half, reports ESPN's Maria Taylor.

Bagley was going for a defensive rebound when teammate Javin DeLaurier struck him in the eye.

He stayed down before heading to the locker room.

He joined his teammates on the court in the second half, but remained on the sidelines once the half started. 

Bagley, the number one recruit from the class of 2017, went 2–for–4 with four points before leaving the game. He had six rebounds. 

Follow the game here

 

