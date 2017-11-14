Marvin Bagley III will not return to Duke's game against Michigan State after getting poked in the eye during the first half, reports ESPN's Maria Taylor.

Bagley was going for a defensive rebound when teammate Javin DeLaurier struck him in the eye.

Marvin Bagley took a finger to the eye. Ouch. pic.twitter.com/KROgIODbly — David Morrow (@_DavidMorrow) November 15, 2017

He stayed down before heading to the locker room.

He joined his teammates on the court in the second half, but remained on the sidelines once the half started.

Bagley, the number one recruit from the class of 2017, went 2–for–4 with four points before leaving the game. He had six rebounds.

