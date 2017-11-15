UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill addressed the media for the first time since returning to campus just one week after being arrested for allegedly shoplifting in China.

All three players thanked President Donald Trump after he tweeted asking whether the players will thank him for releasing them from detention.

Head coach Steve Alford said the three players will remain suspended indefinitely. The players will not travel or be part of the team in practice.

"They will have to earn their way back," Alford said.

The players were accused of taking sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store in Hangzhou. The players did not play in the Bruins' game against Georgia Tech and remained in the team's hotel. President Trump was on his own trip to China and says that he mentioned their case with President Xi Jinping of China. The players were released on bail on Nov. 8 but remained in the hotel until they boarded a flight to Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Ball, Riley and Hill issued statements before being excused from the news conference. No questions were asked for the players. All three players accepted responsibility for their actions and apologized.

Watch the comments from the players below:

UCLA's Jalen Hill thanks everyone involved in helping him and his teammates return from China, including President Trump. pic.twitter.com/nUqobXtX2t — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 15, 2017

UCLA's Steve Alford on shoplifting arrests: "These are good young men who have exercised an inexcusable lapse of judgment. And now, they have to live with that." https://t.co/MCkbQFPeJ6 pic.twitter.com/ymraSsYRUy — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 15, 2017

LiAngelo Ball apologizes for his actions in China. pic.twitter.com/haendJA8oV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 15, 2017

LiAngelo Ball thanks President Trump for his help with the situation in China. pic.twitter.com/qJuQkfQSN1 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 15, 2017

UCLA resumes play against Central Arkansas on Wednesday night.