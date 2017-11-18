LaVar Ball might have started a feud with President Donald Trump after downplaying his son's shoplifting incident in China and Trump's efforts to get the three UCLA players back, reports ESPN's Arah Markazi.

“”Who?” LaVar told ESPN when asked about Trump's involvement. “What was he over there for? Don’t tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out.”

LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were accused of taking sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store in Hangzhou. The players did not play in the Bruins' game against Georgia Tech and remained in the team's hotel. Trump was on his own trip to China and says that he mentioned their case with President Xi Jinping of China. The players were released on bail on Nov. 8 but remained in the hotel until they boarded a flight to Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The three addressed the media Wednesday, thanking Trump after he tweeted wondering whether the players would thank him for his help.

LaVar also told ESPN that as long as LiAngelo is home, he's fine, adding that "They try to make a big deal out of nothing sometimes."

The players are suspended indefinitely for the incident.