LaVar Ball and Donald Trump continue to feud.

After Trump sent out a series of tweets on Wednesday blasting Ball for not thanking him for rescuing his son, LiAngelo, as well as two UCLA teammates, from Chinese prison, Ball was quick to answer back, saying he needed to send the President a pair of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball's signature shoe.

"I gotta ship Trump some ZO2s so he can calm down a little bit," Ball said to TMZ Sports on Friday.

On Monday, Ball appeared on CNN with Chris Cuomo and said he wasn't sure why Trump was so focused on receiving a thank you.

"If you help, you shouldn't have to say anything," Balll said. "Let him do his political affairs and let me handle my son and let's just stay in our lane.

Darren Rovell of ESPN estimated the exchanges between Trump and Ball generated $13.2 million in free advertising for Ball's Big Baller Brand.

The ZO2 Prime Remix shoes cost $495.

Bold strategy, LaVar, let's see how it pays off.