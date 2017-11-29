Former San Antonio Spurs center David Robinson is no stranger to Duke basketball. Robinson was in the stands for Duke's PK80 title game against Florida in Portland on Sunday and has watched every Duke game this season because his son, Justin, is part of the team.

Even though the Blue Devils have only played eight games on the season, the Admiral was not shy about comparing freshman sensation Marvin Bagley III to his former teammate and fellow superstar, Tim Duncan.

"He reminds me a little bit of Tim Duncan in being so mature with the ball," Robinson told ESPN on Sunday. "He's got the same composure as a young Tim. I saw Tim in college at Wake, and he was phenomenal in terms of being patient. He never got rattled, and that's Bagley. He's the same way. Fantastic kid."

Robinson, a 10-time All-Star and the 1995 NBA Most Valuable Player, played with Duncan from 1998-2003 and won two championships in that span.

"I like the fact he doesn't sit there and rely on the 3-pointer," Robinson said, according to ESPN. "He'll go down in the post and take his time. He's a thoughtful guy.

"For such a young guy, he's very composed and patient in the post," he added. "He makes very wise decisions, which you just don't see at this age—18- or 19-year-old kids rush things. He gets the ball down low, takes his time. He's got great moves and great touch. He plays really hard. He's exceptional at that age, that's for sure."

On Sunday, Bagley became the first player in school history to record two straight games with at least 30 points and 15 rebounds. The freshman was the No. 1 overall recruit coming into the season and has not disappointed, scoring 22.3 points and gathering 11.3 rebounds per game.

The Blue Devils beat Florida 87–84 on Sunday. Duke is undefeated through eight games on the season, with impressive wins coming against No. 3 Michigan State, No. 6 Florida and Texas.