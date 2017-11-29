David Robinson: Marvin Bagley III Reminds Me of Tim Duncan

Robinson, a 10-time NBA All-Star, has high praise for the Duke freshman phenom. 

By Nihal Kolur
November 29, 2017

Former San Antonio Spurs center David Robinson is no stranger to Duke basketball. Robinson was in the stands for Duke's PK80 title game against Florida in Portland on Sunday and has watched every Duke game this season because his son, Justin, is part of the team.

Even though the Blue Devils have only played eight games on the season, the Admiral was not shy about comparing freshman sensation Marvin Bagley III to his former teammate and fellow superstar, Tim Duncan.

"He reminds me a little bit of Tim Duncan in being so mature with the ball," Robinson told ESPN on Sunday. "He's got the same composure as a young Tim. I saw Tim in college at Wake, and he was phenomenal in terms of being patient. He never got rattled, and that's Bagley. He's the same way. Fantastic kid."

Robinson, a 10-time All-Star and the 1995 NBA Most Valuable Player, played with Duncan from 1998-2003 and won two championships in that span.

"I like the fact he doesn't sit there and rely on the 3-pointer," Robinson said, according to ESPN. "He'll go down in the post and take his time. He's a thoughtful guy.

"For such a young guy, he's very composed and patient in the post," he added. "He makes very wise decisions, which you just don't see at this age—18- or 19-year-old kids rush things. He gets the ball down low, takes his time. He's got great moves and great touch. He plays really hard. He's exceptional at that age, that's for sure."

On Sunday, Bagley became the first player in school history to record two straight games with at least 30 points and 15 rebounds. The freshman was the No. 1 overall recruit coming into the season and has not disappointed, scoring 22.3 points and gathering 11.3 rebounds per game.

NBA Draft Dispatch: Marvin Bagley III Living Up To The Hype

The Blue Devils beat Florida 87–84 on Sunday. Duke is undefeated through eight games on the season, with impressive wins coming against No. 3 Michigan State, No. 6 Florida and Texas.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters