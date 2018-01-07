Ted Valentine Contemplating Retirement Due to Response to Joel Berry II Incident

Ted Valentine has been a referee for nearly 30 seasons but the backlash he's faced from turning his back to Joel Berry II might push him away.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 07, 2018

Referee Ted Valentine told Seth Davis of The Athletic that he is thinking about retiring after getting so many negative reactions on social media after he turned his back on North Carolina's Joel Berry II Jan. 3.

"I am thinking about walking away from the whole thing because of all the social media,” Valentine told Davis. “First you're guilty, then you have to prove yourself innocent. I'm just tired of it. I'm a better person, I'm a better referee, I'm tired of being cut on. I really am. So I'm taking this weekend to evaluate, what is it that I want to do? Do I want to go back? Can I put up with this? I'm going to take it one day at a time and see how it goes."

Late in the second half of a contest between the Tar Heels and Florida State, Berry appeared to get his arm held as he was trying to go after an outlet pass. The ball went out of bounds and was given to Florida State. When Berry collected the ball and tried to give it to Valentine while also asking about why a foul was not called, Valentine turned his back on Berry and folded his arms, before taking the ball from Berry and continuing play.

The move sparked outrage on social media, and Valentine said those responses are pushing him closer to the end of his officiating career.

"It was just something that happened in the battle of the game," Valentine told Davis. "It’s not really worth talking about. Everybody reacted to what Jay Bilas wrote on Twitter. He made a comment about something and he didn't see the whole thing. This is the world we live in. Everybody wants to make you guilty before you're innocent."

Valentine told Davis that the Big Ten pulled him from the two games he was supposed to work this weekend in response to the incident. He added that the ACC offered him another game to work but he declined.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters