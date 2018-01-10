Texas sophomore guard Andrew Jones has been diagnosed with leukemia, the university announced.

"After undergoing a number of tests and evaluations over the past week, Andrew has been diagnosed with leukemia," his family announced in a statement. "He has begun treatments, and we hope everyone will keep him in your thoughts and prayers. This is obviously a difficult situation for our family, and we hope everyone will respect our privacy at this time."

Jones has missed four games during this season due to a wrist injury but also played a few minutes against Kansas and Iowa State upon his return. Head coach Shaka Smart said that Jones had been lacking energy and planned to keep him out indefinably due to illness.

"Speaking for our entire team and staff, we love Andrew and will do everything we can to support his family and help him get back to health," Smart said. "I want to thank everyone for being respectful of the privacy that the Jones family needs at this time."

AJ1 🖤 gone have one hell of a story to tell ! — Clifford🖤 (@mattcoleman2_) January 10, 2018

Jones was a McDonald's All-American in high school and then averaged 11.4 points as a freshman last season. He decided to come back for his sophomore year instead of declaring for the NBA draft.

He is averaging 13.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.