Texas Beats TCU After Andrew Jones Diagnosed With Leukemia

Texas earns emotional double OT victory vs. TCU after guard Andrew Jones was diagnosed with leukemia

By Scooby Axson
January 11, 2018

Texas beat TCU 99-98 in double overtime just hours after announcing guard Andrew Jones was diagnosed with leukemia.

The Longhorns secured the victory after TCU's Jaylen Fisher missed a layup at the buzzer.

"Our guys really wanted to win for Andrew. He's the one that's been on our minds and in our hearts and I'm really proud of the way they fought. I hope Drew's listening right now. I hope he knows we love him," Texas head coach Shaka Smart said.

The school said that Jones has already started treatment but did not release more information on the sophomore guard. Jones had missed four games earlier this season with a wrist injury.

"Andrew's the best fighter on our team. He's got a fight ahead of him. I know he's really gonna fight. And our guys really fed off of his spirit tonight," Smart said.

Jones was the team's second leading scorer at 13.5 points per game.

Texas (11-5, 2-2 Big 12) next plays at Oklahoma State on Satruday.

