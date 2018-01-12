Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner has filed a defamation lawsuit and restraining order against an Arizona man and woman over NCAA allegations, reports The Athletic.

The suit, filed against Ron Bell and his girlfriend Jennifer Pendley, claims the two attempted to defame Pastner and extort and blackmail him with false information that would damage Pastner's reputation and cause him to lose his job.

Georgia Tech suspended starting basketball players Tadric Jackson and Josh Okogie in November after learning they accepted benefits in violation of NCAA rules. The two received apparel, meals and transportation from the same person whose identity at the time was not reveled. Jackson and Okogie have since been reinstated.

Bell claims Pastner knew of the payments, but Pastner has denied acknowledgment. Bell also claims Pastner allegedly assaulted Pendley, but Pastner said he didn't learn of this claim until a phone call with the NCAA.