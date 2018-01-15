West Virginia sophomore Sagaba Konate terrorized Kansas in the first half of Monday night’s game, blocking five shots.

But he didn’t just block shots, he blocked them in spectacular fashion. All three were attempted dunks and two of them he sent back with both hands. Kansas made just six shots in the paint in the half, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

I think it's time for Kansas to stop going at Sagaba Konate pic.twitter.com/ddDmsG7vcp — Shoot The Jay (@SportsManCave) January 16, 2018

Kansas appeared to have learned its lesson, as Konate did not record another block in the second half. He also added 16 points and nine rebounds.

The Jayhawks ended up winning the game, overcoming a 12-point deficit in the final nine minutes to come away with a 71–66 victory.