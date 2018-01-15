Watch: WVU’s Sagaba Konate Makes Three Highlight-Worthy Blocks in One Half

Sagaba Konate didn’t just block shots, he blocked them in spectacular fashion.

By Dan Gartland
January 15, 2018

West Virginia sophomore Sagaba Konate terrorized Kansas in the first half of Monday night’s game, blocking five shots. 

But he didn’t just block shots, he blocked them in spectacular fashion. All three were attempted dunks and two of them he sent back with both hands. Kansas made just six shots in the paint in the half, according to ESPN Stats & Info

Kansas appeared to have learned its lesson, as Konate did not record another block in the second half. He also added 16 points and nine rebounds. 

The Jayhawks ended up winning the game, overcoming a 12-point deficit in the final nine minutes to come away with a 71–66 victory. 

