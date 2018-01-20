The Air Force Academy has canceled intercollegiate sports events because of the federal government shutdown.

The academy said Saturday both home and away events have been postponed.

"In the event a solution is reached, the Academy will work to reschedule as many missed events as possible," the school said in a statement.

Due to the government shutdown, all Air Force Academy home and away intercollegiate athletic events have been cancelled until further notice https://t.co/mVyOEnGJBl pic.twitter.com/UiE6FPcuWY — Air Force Falcons (@AF_Falcons) January 20, 2018

The academy's online sports calender says seven intercollegiate events were scheduled Saturday, including men's and women's basketball games at Fresno State, men's and women's swimming at UNLV, men's hockey against Sacred Heart at the academy and men's gymnastics against Oklahoma at the academy.

@OU_MGymnastics is in Colorado Springs for our first meet of the season. They will now just fly home without competing. https://t.co/V1D20frjJ7 — Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) January 20, 2018

The rifle team was scheduled to compete against TCU, the Coast Guard and Ohio State at TCU.

On Sunday, the academy has tennis and wrestling events scheduled.

The Naval Academy Athletic Association is separate from the Naval Academy, with Army being set up the same way, according to USA Today Sports. ESPN reported Navy events are being played as scheduled as of Saturday with Army not announcing how it will handle the shutdown yet.

The shutdown began at midnight ET when U.S. Senators could not reach a resolution to continue funding the federal government.