Freshman Billy Preston Leaves Kansas, Signs With European Club BC Igokea

Kansas freshman Billy Preston has signed with European club BC Igokea. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 20, 2018

Kansas freshman Billy Preston has signed with BC Igokea, the the European club announced Saturday.

The club is located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.  

Kansas coach Bill Self confirmed the news on Twitter. 

He reportedly didn't sign with an agent, according to ESPN. 

"We are thrilled to welcome Billy Preston to our Club," BC Igokea general manager Igor Dodik said in a release. "We watched him when he was in High School at Oak Hill Academy and in the McDonald's All Star game. We are honored to have such a tremendous talent in our organization. We were watching his situation closely and reached out to his family to show interest and ultimately reached an agreement with the family attorney in California on a contract for the rest of the season. We know Billy is an NBA prospect so we will do our best to continue his development to help him excel for our club and fulfill his goal which is to be an NBA star in the near future.

"BC Igokea will find his place in NBA draft 2018!"

Preston hasn't played this season as Kansas has been investigating the "clearer financial picture" of a vehicle he was driving in a single-car crash in November. He missed the first game of the season because he was suspended for missing curfew and class.  

He was a five-star prospect coming out of high school. 

