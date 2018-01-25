With three minutes and 37 seconds left in Tuesday's game between Kansas and Oklahoma, and the Jayhawks leading 78-76, the Sooners decided to intentionally foul Udoka Azubuike and send him to the line.

Azubuike missed the front end of the one-and-one.

Oklahoma employed that strategy three more times before the end of the game (at 3:11 with Kansas leading 78-77, at 2:53 with Kansas up 78-77 and at 1:56 with Kansas up 80-79) and each time, Azubuike failed to make an attempt.

He went 1-for-8 from the line for the game and 0-for-6 in the final minutes of the 85-80 Oklahoma win. As a team, Kansas went 6-for-14 from the line while the Sooners shot 20-for-25 from the charity stripe.

It appears this performance pushed one Kansas fan so far that he decided to take it upon himself to offer some help.

According to Sara Shepherd of Lawrence Journal-World, University of Kansas police were called to the men's basketball dorm Wednesday because a man reportedly showed up multiple times offering "free-throw advice."

The call came in around 3:30 p.m., but by the time the police arrived to the dorm the man was not there, Deputy Chief James Anguiano said according to Shepherd. According to Shepherd, Anguiano added that the man is not a Kansas student and the police didn't plan to file a report for trespassing.

Anguiano said the officer at the scene did not provide him the name of the player who the advice was intended for to relay that to Shepherd, but it seems likely that it was Azubuike, a seven-foot sophomore from Nigeria who is shooting just 37.5 percent from the line this season.

As a team, the Jayhawks are shooting 69.5 percent on free throws, which is eighth in the 10-team Big 12 and 223rd among 351 Division-I teams.