NCAA president Mark Emmert was informed of sexual assault reports at Michigan State University in 2010, reports The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach.

He was alerted to 37 reports involving MSU athletes sexually assaulting women by Kathy Redmond who is the founder of the National Coalition Against Violent Athletes.

Redmond gave The Athletic a copy of a letter dated November 17, 2010, which she sent to Emmert after they met in Indianapolis for an hour and a half to discuss the issue. She wanted better protections for women and stronger gender violence policies.

According to the article, Redmond reached out to Emmert because he was new at the time and seemed open to changes. Redmond said she brought up concerns about former Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon's, who resigned Wednesday night amid the scandal, handling of a report accusing two basketball players — Keith Appling and Adreian Payne — of sexual assault.

Redmond said she also sent her letter to the Board of Governors, which included Simon.

The NCAA announced plans to open an investigation into Michigan State on Tuesday.

On Friday, Outside the Lines reported that at least 16 Michigan State football players have been named in accusations of rape or violence against women since football coach Mark Dantonio took over in 2007.​ Dantonio denied the accusations Friday night and said he won't be resigning.

The Outside the Lines' report detailed a culture of sexual assault within Michigan State's football and basketball programs. The university's athletic department has been in headlines for its mishandling of the Larry Nassar case; Nassar was a faculty member at the university for decades and sexually abused multiple students under the guise of medical treatment during his time there.

Nassar, the former Team USA gymnastics doctor, was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing more than 150 women and girls, including Olympic medalists McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Jamie Dantzscher, Gabby Douglas and Simone Biles, under the guise of providing medical treatment.

He was already sentenced to 60 years for possession of child pornography.

Read the full piece from The Athletic here.