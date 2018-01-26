NCAA Investigating UConn Men's Basketball Program

NCAA is investigating Connecticut men's basketball program

By Scooby Axson
January 26, 2018

The NCAA is investigating the Connecticut men's basketball program, reports the New Haven Register.

According to the report, the NCAA has already notified the school that it is looking its storied basketball program in the area of possible recruiting violations.

But the case is not related to the FBI investigation which lead to the arrest of 10 people last year on corruption and bribery charges, including four college basketball assistant coaches and an executive from a shoe company.

“We are working closely with the NCAA enforcement division,” the school said in a statement. "We will appropriately address and respond to this inquiry and continue cooperating fully with the NCAA as this process moves forward. Until that time, we will have no further comment."

This season, the Huskies have struggled are currently 11–9 and 4–3 in the American Athletic Conference after Thursday's 63–52 win over SMU.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters