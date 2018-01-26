The NCAA is investigating the Connecticut men's basketball program, reports the New Haven Register.

According to the report, the NCAA has already notified the school that it is looking its storied basketball program in the area of possible recruiting violations.

But the case is not related to the FBI investigation which lead to the arrest of 10 people last year on corruption and bribery charges, including four college basketball assistant coaches and an executive from a shoe company.

“We are working closely with the NCAA enforcement division,” the school said in a statement. "We will appropriately address and respond to this inquiry and continue cooperating fully with the NCAA as this process moves forward. Until that time, we will have no further comment."

This season, the Huskies have struggled are currently 11–9 and 4–3 in the American Athletic Conference after Thursday's 63–52 win over SMU.