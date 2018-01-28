Tom Izzo Questioned About MSU Sexual Assault Allegations: 'I Cooperated With Every Investigation'

Tom Izzo was questioned about the university's handling of sexual assault allegations. 

January 28, 2018

Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo was questioned by an ESPN reporter about allegations of sexual assault against former players after the Spartans' 74–68 victory over Maryland on Sunday afternoon. 

"As I said before, we'll cooperate with any investigation and always have," Izzo said. "We've done it before and we'll do it moving forward, and that's about all I want to say on it, that we did cooperate with everything."

Last week, ESPN reported former Michigan State point guard Travis Walton allegedly punched a woman in the face at a bar during one incident when he was a student assistant coach for Izzo. Walton was also accused of sexually assaulting a different woman off campus. No police charges were filed in the sexual assault case but she reportedly told athletic director Mark Hollis that she was raped.

Izzo was asked why Walton left the program after allegations of sexual assault. Izzo said, "To be honest with you, I don't remember why he left. I know he went to Europe to play, and as you know, I'll still say I'll cooperate with any investigation that's made. I did it then, and I did it before."

The reporter asked whether Izzo had any regrets about how sexual assault allegations were handled by the basketball program.

"I've cooperated with every investigation. Every one," Izzo said. "And I will continue to cooperate with every investigation. Every one."

The report also alleged the Michigan State football program did not report three instances of sexual assault and three incidents of physical violence.

Izzo has been the head coach at Michigan State since 1995. On Friday, Izzo said, "As far as the reports today, we will cooperate with any investigation going forward as we have always done."

Hollis retired as the athletic director in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal in which the former USA Gymnastics doctor sexually abused more than 150 women. The NCAA announced plans to open an investigation into Michigan State on Tuesday. 

